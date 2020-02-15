Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: A few hours are left for Bigg Boss 13 finale, and so the tension amp between Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fan. Reportedly, neck to neck competition will be between these trios, Watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's video.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss 13 will see its finale today, with that winner of this season will be announced, its a neck to neck battle between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill, the trio has taken the lead, as social media is prediction that out of these, only one will steal the show. Before the finale BB makers are all set to entertain their hardcore fans, so for that they created a romantic sequel featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz, where Sidharth dressed up as Sardar for his Sardarni, Shehnaaz.

Talking about the show, few hours have been left for the winner’s announcement, and reportedly, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh will be eliminated today, even it is said that Paras will take an exit with Rs 10 lakh. From Asim and Sidharth, only one will bag the trophy but the Tweepels have already announced them the winners.

After the BB 13 ends! Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz has already been booked by the colors makers and she got a new project in her kitty, title Shehnaaz Ka Swaayamvar, with this new project BB fans are predicting that she is also out from the winning league. No doubt these 140 days of BB 13 gave us bulk of entertainment.

Also Read:Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: Salman Khan’s performance on Janam Samjha Karo is winning the internet

Watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s video

#SidNaazInTopTwo#SidNaaz#SidharthShuklaForTheWin#RealWinnerShehnaaz SIDNAAZ FIRST PART OD PERFORMANCE IS OUT BUT THIS IS NOT COMPLETE PERFORMANCE SO DONT PANIC THEY WILL DANCE ALONE ALSO THEY ARE FOLLOWING STORY LINE THEY HAVE A LONGEST PERFORMANCE. SID AS SARDAR❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J88bnSzYLY — SIDNAAZ a perfect love story (@youcannothandle) February 15, 2020

So, grab your popcorns and a bottle of soft drink, NewsX will provide you latest updates related to Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale exclusively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App