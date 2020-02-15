Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss 13 is now inch closer to its finale! However there are two names who have had won your heart, that's no one, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo gave the bulk of entertainment to all the viewers, watch SidNaaz cute moments.

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Love them hate them but you cannot ignore them, yes! Bigg Boss 13 is now inch closer to its finale, but before wrapping up this season, let’s take a sweet and sour dose from SidNaaz, these love birds gave you the best entertainment in these 140 days, their chemistry made you fall in love for them, even their fights were not much supported by the Indian audience, and all their fans want them back and to see their craziness.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the diva from the day one promised to entertain the audience, and giving her true entertainment title won’t be wrong, in her initial days she started to develop a bond with Paras Chhabra but they didn’t gel up together and soon she changed her way towards Sidharth Shukla and now their commendable journey is in front of you.

Time and again Sidnaaz gave you major couple goals, though they didn’t propose each other, they supported each other in every possible way. Currently, social media is flooded with winner prediction name and Sidharth Shukla seems to be the winner, reportedly, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Aarti Singh’s BB journey has had been came to an end! Where Paras took Rs 10lakh and left the house, the real battle will be between Sidharth and Asim Riaz.

Watch SidNaaz moments:

#SidNaazInTopTwo#SidNaaz#SidharthShuklaForTheWin#RealWinnerShehnaaz SIDNAAZ FIRST PART OD PERFORMANCE IS OUT BUT THIS IS NOT COMPLETE PERFORMANCE SO DONT PANIC THEY WILL DANCE ALONE ALSO THEY ARE FOLLOWING STORY LINE THEY HAVE A LONGEST PERFORMANCE. SID AS SARDAR❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J88bnSzYLY — SIDNAAZ a perfect love story (@youcannothandle) February 15, 2020

it just melts my heart all over again and again pyar me pagal dono how we can believe she can marry someone else…how can sid allow this nope pyar me pighal gya sakht launda its too adorable#SidNaaz https://t.co/sxCZsmqf6X — SN (@kulwinderMavi1) February 15, 2020

So rangu ..what is this behaviour…kanjre? Tune humko ye v nhi dhikhya sayad😌😌

🔪🔪#SidNaaz❤️ pic.twitter.com/bKT61ptkN2 — SALTANAT GARIMA✨ (@Sal_Rima) February 14, 2020

