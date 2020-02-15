Bigg boss 13 grand finale winner LIVE Updates: One of the most controversial yet successful reality shows of India, Bigg Boss 13 is going to witness a showdown between its top 3 contenders, i.e Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill, who are in the running to win the show. Check out the timings of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale worldwide:

Bigg boss 13 grand finale winner LIVE Updates: The day that we all have been eagerly waiting for, i.e Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, is finally here. Just within sometime, we would know who will become the winner of 13th season of India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss and lift the trophy. The top contenders in the race to win BB 13 trophy are Television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaz Kaur Gill. Along with the top 3, the contenders that managed to make it to finale week were Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

Going by the early trends and predictions, it is going to be a tough fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for the title of Bigg Boss 13 winner. According to a poll put out by NewsX on Twitter, Asim Riaz is leading the race with 36.4 percent votes followed by Sidharth Shukla with 21.2 percent votes and then Shehnaz Gill with 5.9 percent votes. The show, which premiered on September 29, 2019, has emerged as one of the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss 13, be it in terms of TRP ratings, entertainment quotient, controversies, romance or drama.

Catch the LIVE updates of Bigg boss 13 grand finale winner here:

6: 42 pm: Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, speculations are rife that Sidharth Shukla will win the show and get a prize money of Rs 1 crore. All Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants will perform on the finale. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz will participate in next year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. Reports also say that while Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have already been offered a show, Rashami Desai will also get a show on Colors.

6: 35 pm: Mahira Sharma shares her look for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. The 22-year-old looks stunning in a blue off-shoulder gown. Post her eviction, Mahira Sharma had tweeted in favour of Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla.

Thanku Paras for being with me in this difficult journey. No matter what we both were together in every situation standing by each other & this was our biggest strength! I'm & will be ur friend for life.#VoteForParas#MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 pic.twitter.com/2aUQ2dwso9 — Mahira Sharma (@MahiraSharma_) February 14, 2020

6: 28 pm: Gauahar Khan is in support of Asim Riaz ahead of Bigg Boss 13 finale. She has tweeted that Asim Riaz did not lose his self respect, got along with even his enemies, said sorry and took a stand for people.

#Mypick #MyWinner ! I’ve voted ! A man who didn’t lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWin pic.twitter.com/LRIrBZMJP9 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 13, 2020

6: 20 pm: Johnny Lever’s daughter and Indian stand up comedian Jamie Lever has tweeted in favour of Sidharth Shukla. She has said that be it Sidharth, Shehnaz or Asim, everyone has displayed their positive and negative side. This is also the reason that she did not have a personal favourite.

#SidharthShukIa wins my poll!! 🌟🌟 I'm happy with ur decision🤩 I hope finale ka result bhi esa hi kuch rahe!! Every1 has been a bit of a villian this season- Siddharth/Shenaz or Asim! That's y I didn't have a favourite..But we all have a good & bad side! https://t.co/axJpGTORss — Jamie Lever (@Its_JamieLever) February 15, 2020

6:12 pm: Do not get dissapointed Sidnaaz fans as the makers have something special in store for you. In a promo shared by Colors team, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill can be seen performing gidda on Hauli Hauli song. While the duo twin in yellow, Sidharth can also be seen dressed in a traditional Punjabi attire.

6:05 pm: Mastermind Sidharth Shukla and entertainment queen Shehnaaz Gill, loving called Sidnaaz, have never left a chance of making their fans go aww with their sweet and sour relationship. From protecting each other to fighting like cat and mouse, Sidharth and Shehnaaz formed the heart and soul of season 13.

5: 57 pm: Bigg Boss 12 winner Shilpa Shinde has made shocking claims about Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shilpa Shinde has revealed that she was in an abusive and violent relationship with him. Sidharth Shukla would apparently hit her and refuse to leave her despite her asking for a break up.

5: 50 pm: Dolly Bindra has wished all the best to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s fans. On the other hand, Ex Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh is confident that Sidharth Shukla will take home the trophy.

Today one of the contestants will take away the title of WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 13 – the best season of all times!! And we are confident it will be Sidharth Shukla!!🤟@mnysha @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss @Sudhanshu_Vats — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 14, 2020

5: 42 pm: Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant is extended her support to Asim Riaz ahead of BB finale. She has tweeted Asim for the win. In the past, Kishwer has spoken against Sidharth Shukla and his game inside the house.

The way Sid talks to Sana .. and the way Paras talks to Mahira.. my god these girls have some self respect or no .. SAD #BB13FinaleWeek — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 9, 2020

5: 35 pm: As we all wait for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s journey in the show. Before entering the BB house, Sidharth Shukla was a popular face of Indian television but his popularity has grown manifold due to his impressive stint in the show.

5: 28 pm: Show support to your favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant and the show on Twitter by using #BB13 finale. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will start airing at 9 pm in India, 10:30 am in USA/Canada, 11:30 pm in APAC, 5:30 pm in South Africa and 7:30 pm in UAE.

5: 20 pm: Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Kaif will also make an appearance tonight on Bigg Biss 13 Grand Finale to promote their upcoming show RSW Series. It will start streaming on Colors Cineplex from March 7. The duo also revealed that Shehnaz Gill is their favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

5: 12 pm: Rashami Desai’s mother is happy with the way her daughter played the game. She also expressed that she is proud of Rashami Desai for breaking up with Arhaan Khan inside Bigg Boss 13 without getting influenced by anybody.

#BB13GrandFinale Updates Rashami Mom : Ham proud hai ki Rashami ne BREAKUP ghar ke andar hi kar liya bina kisi se influence hue… And wo Rashami ki Journey se bhaut khush hai#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13 #BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

5:05 pm: Shehnaz Gill’s father has expressed his disapproval on her decision to feature in Mujhse Shadi Karoge. In an interview with a news portal, he has said that the channel is constructing an image of Shehnaaz, which is close to Rakhi Sawant and not Katrina Kaif. He added that if she is forced to do a wedding based show, he will seek help from Shiv Sena.

4:55 pm: Rashami Desai will be reunited with her mother after 15 months today. Reports say that while the duo have not talked to each other for quite sometime, they will get a chance to interact through Me Tv. A source has told a news portal that Rashami and her mother got very emotional while talking to each other.

#BB13Finale Updates Rashami meet her Mother after a gap of 1 year

Rashami talk about this… Pune wale ka majak udaya tha Bahut jaldi chala gya tha Rashami ki Ghar ki chabiyan(Keys) ka mazak#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13 #BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

4:47 pm: One of the most loved pairs of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana, lovingly called AsiManshi, will also put up a romantic performance for their die-hard fans. The duo will perform on Mere Soneya song from Kabir Singh.

4: 40 pm: Friends turn foes Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will also have an intense dance off tonight. In a promo, the duo can be seen dressed as warriors and expressing their anger through dance. All thanks to Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have emerged as two most eligible bachelors of India.

4:33 pm: In a poll conducted by NewsX on Twitter, Asim Riaz appears to have the strongest chances to win the show. While Asim Riaz is leading the poll, he is followed by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.

4: 25 pm: Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is going to amp up the entertainment quotient in tonight’s episode. In a promo shared by Bigg Boss 13 team, we can see him enacting Amitabh Bachchan while commenting on Bigg Boss 13 highlight moments.

4:20 pm: Ahead of the grand finale, Television actor Sidharth Shukla is trending on No. 4 on Twitter trends. Fans of Sidharth Shukla are rooting for his win. In the show, Sidharth Shukla developed close friendship with Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill.

4:07 pm: Reports say that Asim Riaz’s father got angry during the shoot of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale for being offered a seat in one of the back rows. To control the situation, Sidharth Shukla’s mother offered to exchange her seat. Some reports suggest vice-versa.

Yesterday Huge Controversy at #BB13Finale Shoot Asim Father was angry with makers bcoz Unhe piche baitha diya tha makers ne

Phir makers se unka jhagda hua & unhone wapas jane ki dhamki di & DRAMA hua Phir Sidharth ki Mom ne baddapan dikhaya aur wo piche chali gyi#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

And this is not Fake created Story You can CONFIRM it by anyone – from Asim Dad to Umar Bhai Asim ke Dad ko 2nd row m seat mila tha isse wo naraz hokar lamba jhagda kiye makers se#BiggBoss_Tak https://t.co/ge91Fgeq8y — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

4:oo pm: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who has been loggerheads throughout the season, will be performing a sensuous dance number tonight. A video of their dance performance on Ang Laga De is taking social media by a storm.

3:50 pm: Ahead of the grand finale, Paras Chhabra has reportedly opted out of Bigg Boss 13’s race to finale by taking home the portion of the prize money, i.e Rs 10 lakhs. The amount will be deducted from the winning prize amount. Interestingly, Paras Chhabra will be seen alongside Shehnaz Gill in Colors’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which they will find their perfect match.

#BB13Finale Updates Prize Money :50 lakh But Paras taken Briefcase of 10lac

So Winner will get Only 40lac And Salman also Joke that Kuch paise mynsha, Sudhanshu ko jayenge aur creative ko

(Jo log twitter pe karte rehte hai BB biased hai isliye)#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

3:40 pm: Bollywood superstar and host of the show Salman Khan will perform on some of his biggest songs hits tonight on the grand finale of Bigg Boss. In a promo shared by the makers of the show, he can be seen performing on songs like Jaanam Samjha Karo and Swag se karenge sabka swagat.

3:30 pm: According to latest reports, Television actor Rashami Desai is out of the race to finale. Her eviction comes after Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. The top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 13, who are still in the running to win the show, are Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.

EXCLUSIVE Rashami Desai Evicted Now Top 3 Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shenaaz Gill — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 15, 2020

#BB13Finale Updates Rashami Desai at No. 4 Position Rohit Shetty entered inside #BB13 House & with some Task

He EVICTED Rashami Desai & her Journey ended as 3rd Runner Up (No. 4) in #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss13Finale #BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 15, 2020

