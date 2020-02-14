Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: This won't be wrong to say that Rashami Desai is the strongest contestant in the house. From verbal spat with Sidharth Shukla to Arhaan Khan controversy, Rashami Desai's journey has not been less than a rollercoaster ride. Here are some reasons why Rashami Desai deserves to win this show–

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: The only contestant for whom Bigg Boss 13 journey was life-changing is Rashami Desai. Like other contestants, her journey was just not about tasks, immunity, eliminations, and captaincy, her journey had certain personal obstacles which gradually made her more confident towards life and game. Initially, when Rashami Desai entered the house, she was a bit confused and was very conscious about her image but later she proved everyone wrong by coming like a lioness.

From her verbal spat with Sidharth Shukla, whom she considered as a friend in the starting stage to her controversy with Arhaan Khan, it was surely not that easy for the Television actor to cope up with the two wars happening in her professional and personal life. But unlike any other girl, she stood up and took things so gracefully that she made a special place in her fan’s heart and look now she is among the finalist of Bigg Boss season 13.

From getting nasty tags from housemates for hiding things to getting injured during tasks, Rashami Desai has left no stone unturned to prove herself among the most deserving candidates in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Talking about the show, the 20-week-journey of Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end tomorrow as the show will host its grand finale on February 15, 2020.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: Why Shehnaaz Gill deserves to win?

Take a look at some reasons why Rashami Desai should win BB13

Strongest contestant: With her maturity and her intellect, Rashami Desai has always shown her stronger side by taking stands for herself without any support. Despite of her personal ups and downs, Rashami Desai never decided to give up and handled everything with a lot of dignity.

Influencer: When it comes to taking sides and winning the tasks, Rashami Desai’s strategy and her influencing attitude have always worked.

Appear as a lioness: No matter what the situation is Rashami Desai has always faced it and has come up like a lioness. When asked about trimming her eyebrows, getting Ghajini hairstyle or putting on Henna on her face while getting a ticket to elite club, Rashami Desai has never said a no to challenges.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: Why Asim Riaz should win the show?

Popular face: Rashami Desai has been working in the Television industry since 2006 and since then the hottie has tried hard to prove herself. For her phenomenal work and talent, she has also got many awards and enjoys a huge fan base.

Arhaan Khan controversy: The most crucial thing in the entire journey of Bigg Boss for Rashami Desai was Arhaan Khan’s controversy. Since the time, Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai came up more confidently and fearlessly and made herself a place among the finalists.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: Why Sidharth Shukla deserves to win?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App