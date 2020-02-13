Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: India's most-watched show Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner, Talking about the winner Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz might be in the top 3 winning list. Watch Tehseen Poonawalla's brother prediction.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale winner: Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment, that’s the right name for Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill. Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and so it has created much hype among the Indian viewers as they are eagerly waiting for the revelation of the BB 13 winner. Currently, BB fans have had already predicted the name of the winner, but before finale, every prediction is worthless. Talking about Shehnaaz’s BB journey is quite entertaining and inspiring too.

So talking about 5 reasons why entertainer Shehnaaz Gill deserves to win this show:

True entertainer: People called her fake, dramebaaz, great strategy planner, but clearing all the rumours the stunner made in the top 6 BB list. From day one she clearly and confidently said she wants to entertain the audience, and it seems like she did what she promised. The diva is one and the only contestant who truly entertained the audience, and just the right spice to the show.

Sidhnaaz factor: Throughout the show #Sidnaaz was trending on social media, the duo together garnered a lot of positive publicity for their sweet and sour relationship, however, it’s still not confirmed what is brewing up between the two. This factor can make her win the show.

Perfect strategy: Surviving till the last week, clearly signals her winning strategy, time and again she changed it to fit in the box, earlier she was seen building bond with Paras Chhabra but soon she changed the party and created a bond with Sidharth.

Massive fan base: More than 2.9 million people follow her on Instagram, comparing to Sidharth and Asim Riaz’s followers it’s a huge number as 1.5 million and 1.2 million follows them respectively.

Season 13, is little Tedha: Its season 13 and definitely it will be Tedha, so her winning chances has been increased with this. The diva garnered a lot of fame with her bubbly nature, all and all she might win the show.

