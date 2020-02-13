Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner, by looking at the social media trends seems like Sidharth Shukla might steal the show, here are top 5 incisive point that clearly states that Sidharth Shukla deserves to win?

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Currently, social media users are no less than Bigg Boss as they have already predicted the winner name, hashtags related to Sidharth and Asim Riaz is trending on social media, but before the BB finale, every prediction is quiet worthless, so talking about 5 reasons why rowdy Sidharth Shukla deserves to win this show, he is stubborn, he expressed his aggression when need, time and again his name trended with Shehnaaz Gill, tweeple calls him an honest and genuine person, yes Sidharth has earned these all titles during the show.

Here are 5 reasons that clearly indicate Sidharth Shukla’s win?

1) Genuine: By looking at Sidharth’s journey it’s quite inspiring and the Indian audience has too showered love upon him, they believe his aggression reflects that he is genuine, throughout his journey he has had been an honest guy.

2) Strong contender: From tasks to keeping his views in the boldest way, Sidharth is counted as one of the strongest contestants, at one point whole BB house seemed to revolve around him, even Salman Khan came to back him in his difficult times.

3) SidNaaz factor: Throughout his journey, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth entertained their audience to the fullest, their sweet and bitter relationship gained a lot of popularity among the viewers.

4) Massive fan base: More than 1.5 million people follow him on Instagram whereas Asim Riaz’s followers are 1.2 million it clearly signals the winner name, and recently entertainment expert Dibang has already predicted his win.

5) One man army: No doubt, there was a point where the whole episode was dedicated to him, each contestant wanted to be in good bond with Sidharth from Rashami Desai to Asim.

