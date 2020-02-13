Bigg Boss 13: India’s most-watched show, Bigg Boss 13 is currently the hot topic, where fan clubs of existing contestants have had already predicted the winner of the show. Meanwhile, a question is floating on social media, that who is the highest-paid contestant, and how much they earn per week, after incisive research, Rashami Desai is one of the highest-paid contestants of the show.

Currently, Rashami is charging a whopping amount of Rs 1.2 crore for her overall BB stay, yes! You read it right, no doubt keeping herself away from daily soaps, her bank-balance is still kept on increasing. Meanwhile, talking about other contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and Aarti Singh they are also earning in lakhs.

Reportedly, rowdy Sidharth has been paid Rs 12 lakhs per week, while Aarti charged Rs 1.3 lakh, Talking about ‘Sanskari Play Boy’ Paras than he got settled in Rs 65000/- per week, while Asim is the only contestant who settled in the lowest amount, which is Rs 60,000 per week. However, it doesn’t matter at what amount they are settled in, their impeccable presence in the house matters the most, and Asim, Sid, Shehnaaz are the trio who is currently garnering a lot of among the Indian users, they are eagerly waiting for the winner of the much-talked show, where neck to neck battle has been occured between Asim and Sidharth.

