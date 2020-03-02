After Mahira Sharma has shared a picture from her upcoming song with Paras Chhabra now Himanshi Khurana has also revealed the poster of something special. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz looked extravagant in the poster.

Bigg Boss 13: After Mahira Sharma has shared a picture from her upcoming song with Paras Chhabra now Himanshi Khurana have also revealed the poster of something special with her Bigg Boss loves Asim Riaz. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love remained in controversy as Himanshi Khurana left her 9 years long relationship for Asim Riaz. Many people have doubted on Himanshi Khurana for playing a game with Aasan Riaz to get popularity.

People have also blamed her to create a controversy so that she could grab more attention. Well, it can be said that Asim Riaz is all in love with Himanshi Khurana as he did not give a dam to the rumours and to the haters of his love towards Himanshi. Now Himanshi Khurana have shared a beautiful poster off Asim Riaz and her.

It can be predicted that this is a poster of their upcoming song together as she said in the caption that something special is coming. As she shared music channel reference. Well, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s fans can’t keep calm after this news. So the fans are all set to watch Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana exclusive chemistry on a song for the first time.

Himanshi Khurana and Asin Riaz who have been seen in Bigg Boss season 13 as sharing the couple goals are now united for a special song for the fans. Himanshi Khurana revealed on her Instagram that something is coming on the way. For more such news and updates stay tuned to NewsX.

