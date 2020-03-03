Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, who has charmed the audience with her magical voice and a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She hinted about the same in a recent interview.

After ruling the small screen for almost 4 months, the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a complete turnaround in their fortunes. With immense fame, love and appreciation, the most-talked-about contestants are flooded with offers. While Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are doing a music video, Asim Riaz is doing a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez among many others, reports are rife that Himanshi Khurana has also landed an exciting project.

The big and exciting project is none other than her debut in Bollywood. Himanshi Khurana hinted that she will be making her Bollywood debut soon in a recent interview with a news portal and ever since then, fans cannot keep calm.

Considering her stunning looks, many Punjabi hit chartbusters to her name, a successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, which included her budding romance with Asim Riaz, it isn’t surprising that Himanshi caught the eye of Bollywood filmmakers and want to cast her in their film.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Terrified from Kartik’s accident, Trisha withdraws her case

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 2020, Episode 11 written updates: Paras Chhabra lashes out at Jasleen Matharu

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana released a song titled Ohdi Shreaam and it has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube. It is a popular belief among the fans that Himanshi has dedicated the song to Asim Riaz. Interestingly, the lovebirds will share the screen space post-Bigg Boss 13 for the first time in a music video, which will release on March 18.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March, 2020 written update: Anurag tries to kill Prerna

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App