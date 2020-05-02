Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana has revealed that dance has been keeping her happy, sane and positive during lockdown. Take a look at her dance videos here-

The nationwide lockdown has been particularly tough for Bigg Boss 13 contestants who spent over 100 days locked inside a house. One of the contestants who garnered immense love and fame during her brief stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house was Himanshi Khurana. Even though she entered the house on the pretext of a past controversy with Shehnaaz Gill, she soon won the heart of not just co-contestant Asim Riaz but also the viewers with her graceful persona.

During the lockdown period, Himanshi Khurana has been rather keeping herself happy, sane and positive. Every now and then, she keeps sharing her dance videos on social media, which makes social media users go gaga over her. In her latest post on Instagram, Himanshi has revealed that it is actually dance that keeps her going during quarantine.

Himanshi Khurana says that even during her childhood, she would express herself through dance. She would dance alone and with friends because the more the merrier. During quarantine, she has been dancing every single day on her favourite songs to keep herself going.

Take a look at some of Himanshi Khurana’s dance videos on Instagram here:

After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has featured in two videos titled Ohdi Shreaam and Kalla Sohna Nai. In the song Kalla Sohna Nai, she was seen romancing her real life partner Asim Riaz. The song has crossed 54 million views on YouTube. Her next track is titled Distance.

