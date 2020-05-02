The nationwide lockdown has been particularly tough for Bigg Boss 13 contestants who spent over 100 days locked inside a house. One of the contestants who garnered immense love and fame during her brief stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house was Himanshi Khurana. Even though she entered the house on the pretext of a past controversy with Shehnaaz Gill, she soon won the heart of not just co-contestant Asim Riaz but also the viewers with her graceful persona.
During the lockdown period, Himanshi Khurana has been rather keeping herself happy, sane and positive. Every now and then, she keeps sharing her dance videos on social media, which makes social media users go gaga over her. In her latest post on Instagram, Himanshi has revealed that it is actually dance that keeps her going during quarantine.
Himanshi Khurana says that even during her childhood, she would express herself through dance. She would dance alone and with friends because the more the merrier. During quarantine, she has been dancing every single day on her favourite songs to keep herself going.
I remember as a child, I’ve always been the one to express myself with movement. I can’t sit straight when I’m sad and I dance when I’m happy. I love to dance, alone or with my friends because the more the merrier! But quarantine took a toll on this and we are stuck in our houses but like I said I need some movement in my life, and hence I dance daily to the songs I love and It has always helped me stay happy, sane and positive! Isn’t this exactly what your passion does to you? So what is that keeps you going while you are practising social distancing? Share your passion stories with me using #StayInWithPassion and tag @oppomobileindia Stay positive and pass on the Passion!
Take a look at some of Himanshi Khurana’s dance videos on Instagram here:
After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has featured in two videos titled Ohdi Shreaam and Kalla Sohna Nai. In the song Kalla Sohna Nai, she was seen romancing her real life partner Asim Riaz. The song has crossed 54 million views on YouTube. Her next track is titled Distance.