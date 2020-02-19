Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana backs Asim Riaz after Shefali Jariwala claimed that Asim was hitting on her in the show. In her latest interview, Himanshi said, she acted as a glue for both, and currently, she is speechless.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 13 is over but controversies related to the contestants aren’t, amidst, Himanshi Khurrana in her latest interview rubbishes Shefali Jariwala’s claim of Asim Riaz hitting on her, and said she is speechless, as she always acted as a glue for Asim and Shefali’s relationship.

Himanshi further added, she really doesn’t know why Shefali claimed this, till the time she was in the BB house she tried to clear all the differences between the two, and talking about hitting part, what so Shefali said it never happened, her statement was quite shocking to us, moreover, she is a really nice person our bond is quite good.

The stunner also added, Asim and she are spending some quality time with our family, and giving time to understand each other. Asking about Shehnaaz Gill and her bond, the stunner said, we have a different personality and we never got time to solve our issue, but after her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi show, we will meet and talk to her.

Himanshi also said that Asim got recognition internationally, as John Cena and Fast and furious team came in support of him, but Asim is a very down to earth guy and that what she loves about him Meanwhile, the show, Bigg Boss 13 has topped the TRP chart with 37.5 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all and all the BB makers knows the right trick to gain TRP

