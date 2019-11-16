When it comes to controversies and intense drama, one show that tops the charts is India’s most loved show Bigg Boss 13. Ever since the show has changed gears towards its second phase, the equations inside and out of the house have witnessed a complete turnaround, all thanks to the wild card entries. One of the most entertaining entries this season has been YouTube sensation Hindustani Bhau who has been posing stiff competition to Shehnaaz Gill in terms of amping up the entertainment quotient.

After taking digs at Tehseen Poonawala, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra among many others, Hindustani Bhau recently called Mahira Sharma bade hothon ki chipkali (a lizard with big lips) during a task and it has not gone down well with her family as well as social media.

Expressing her displeasure over Hindustani Bhau’s comments, Mahira’s mother recently told a news portal that she is disappointed with the former’s remarks on her daughter just for the sake of entertainment. She pointed out that Hindustani Bhau had called Mahira her little sister upon entering the house so how can he make such comments now and that too on national television.

Calling him someone who is pretending to be somebody else, Mahira’s mother further said that her daughter is the prettiest girl inside the house and who all are commenting against her inside the house are all jealous.

Mahira Sharma has emerged as the underdog of Bigg Boss 13. Despite being called an underdeserving contestant time and again, Mahira Sharma has been marching forward in the game owing to her strong connections inside the house, especially with Paras Chhabra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 