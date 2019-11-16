Bigg Boss 13: The game inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting dirtier day by day. After Hindustani Bhau's comments on Mahira Sharma, her mother and fans have bashed him for making personal and mean comments.

When it comes to controversies and intense drama, one show that tops the charts is India’s most loved show Bigg Boss 13. Ever since the show has changed gears towards its second phase, the equations inside and out of the house have witnessed a complete turnaround, all thanks to the wild card entries. One of the most entertaining entries this season has been YouTube sensation Hindustani Bhau who has been posing stiff competition to Shehnaaz Gill in terms of amping up the entertainment quotient.

After taking digs at Tehseen Poonawala, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra among many others, Hindustani Bhau recently called Mahira Sharma bade hothon ki chipkali (a lizard with big lips) during a task and it has not gone down well with her family as well as social media.

Expressing her displeasure over Hindustani Bhau’s comments, Mahira’s mother recently told a news portal that she is disappointed with the former’s remarks on her daughter just for the sake of entertainment. She pointed out that Hindustani Bhau had called Mahira her little sister upon entering the house so how can he make such comments now and that too on national television.

Calling him someone who is pretending to be somebody else, Mahira’s mother further said that her daughter is the prettiest girl inside the house and who all are commenting against her inside the house are all jealous.

Mahira Sharma has emerged as the underdog of Bigg Boss 13. Despite being called an underdeserving contestant time and again, Mahira Sharma has been marching forward in the game owing to her strong connections inside the house, especially with Paras Chhabra.

No respect for #HindustaniBhau ! Never expected that he would say such statements even after calling #MahiraSharma his sister! "Bade honth wali chipkali" "iske body me sirf honth bade hai baki kuch nai h" ! Can someone use these statements for his sister? I don't think so!#BB13 — kriti (@kriti428) November 15, 2019

u know being a girl m crying for #MahiraSharma 😢 imagine if someone has made fun for ur face and people laughing on u 😢 I would have died crying badly#biggboss #bb13 #biggboss13 shame on you bb team you anything for TRP no humanity 😠 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss — Riya S 😇 (@Riya_Ssingh) November 15, 2019

#HindustaniBhau is commenting on #MahiraSharma lips? Is it worth it?

Everyone is shamelessly laughing on this.

Now I would like to see #SalmanKhan take in this. Agar Mahira ki jgha Sana hoti to Bhau ki class le li hoti Retweet if you agree#BiggBoss13 — the khabri (@bigboss11funny) November 14, 2019

Let's see if any girl stands up for #MahiraSharma in this face-shaming or not & Let's see if all girls are brutally bashed in WKW for not taking stand for Mahira or not #BB13 I say ONLY @shefali_bagga used to stood for girls but makers played dirty & labelled her otherwise. — Megha (@roars_loudly) November 14, 2019

In the precap everyone is laughing on Mahira and her looks. Who gave them the bloody right to mock her looks?#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — H. ⚡ | #MahiraSharmaFan (@hj_nationalist) November 14, 2019

