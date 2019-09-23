Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is back with its season 13 and audience is already excited to watch the show. But before the premiere of the grand show, we have got you a sneak peek into the grand Bigg Boss house.

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with its another season which is the thirteenth season of the show and fans are already excited to watch the high-voltage drama in the Bigg Boss house. The show will start on September 29 with Salman Khan as the host in this season also. Ahead of the premiere of the reality show, we have got you a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss house.

As reported earlier, unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house will be built in the Mumbai Film City which is located in Goregaon. Before the contestants’ step into the Bigg Boss 13 house and breath in its theatrics, we have got you the leaked inside images giving the tour to the complete Bigg Boss 13 house. The bright shades and different characteristics will not just entertain you through the big house but also through its new set of contestants.

A 20 feet vertical garden designed in a double B shape is the most eye-catching element of this season of Bigg Boss. Contestants will be able to feel the bright hues of the flowers grown across the garden area. The seating area is perfectly planted, hopefully where hearts will unite and romance will bloom.

Yeh hai sabki favourite bahurani par @BiggBoss ke ghar mein inki adah laga degi aag! Kaun hai yeh?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss13, @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath, starting 29 Sept, 9 PM aur Mon-Fri, 10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/n4w5exVBh0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2019

The living room, where contestants’ read out the tasks, talk to the host Salman Khan on the most-awaited weekend episodes and share laughter and emotions, has been constructed with vibrant color blocks. It will also be interesting to see this season how many jodis become in the grand house.

The show will hit the TV screens on September 29 at 9 pm and the weekday episodes will be telecasted at 10:30 pm. Already, the promos of the most controversial reality show are doing the rounds in which Salman can be seen revealing that the winner of this season will be declared in just four weeks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App