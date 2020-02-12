Asim Riaz has made his presence among the Indian as well as international audience. This time Fast and Furious team posted for him and shared their support for the contestant. The show has reached its finale and this Saturday will be a mega show.

Asim Riaz has made his presence among the Indian as well as international audience. Asim Riaz has a big fan following, even many celebrities were supporting him throughout the season. John Cena also posted a picture with him and showed his support. Now the Internet has seen a storm after Fast and Furious team tweeted for Asim Riaz. The team wrote welcome to the team, Asim Riaz, let’s meet in theaters on May 22. Is this a coincidence, just support or something else. Now the tweeple are expecting that the Asim Riaz is going to join the team and He will be seen in the Fast and Furious soon.

Bigg Boss season 13 has become the most-watched show and the most successful season out of all. The season has been watched and loved by all. There are no limits of the fans whether it is Bollywood, Hollywood, and whatnot. The show has grabbed everybody’s attention and now everyone is waiting for the results.

Social media showers love on Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz without a break, there are many chances of them to win the show. But there is no doubt that from no one to most loved face Asim Riaz has been travelled an amazing journey in the show. The audience loved him and now they want him to win.

Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for #F9 and get your tickets now – in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5NgTOH pic.twitter.com/LeFmC1njS0 — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2020

Fast and Furious is already a most loved series in India and International. If they tweeted for Asim Riaz it a big thing for his fans and Bigg Boss fans as well. It can be said that the Bigg Boss has set its unique image and the game has new lovers. The final is going to held on February 15, 2020. Stay tuned to NewsX for all the updates.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App