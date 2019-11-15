Bigg boss 13: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav might have entered into the wrong house, as he is not getting any attention of the camera. Khesari Lal Yadav is doing anything in the house and Bigg Boss declared him a sleepy contestant.

Bigg boss 13: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav might have entered into the wrong house, as he is not getting any attention of the camera. Khesari Lal Yadav is doing anything in the house and Bigg Boss declared him a sleepy contestant. This Weekend Ka Vaar Khesari Yadav might face the eviction because of his bad performance in the game. The candidates considered him as a weak candidate because he does not have his own opinion on any issue and he even does not even perform well in the BB house.

Khesari Lal Yadav has a big fan base, he had done great roles in his industry which gave him a strong fanbase. The actor is too much reliance on his fans, and not trying hard to get the trophy. Khesari Lal Yadav received a lot of reality checks on his performance. So many actors came into the show and advised Khesari to think about the game and begin with some good and new strategies.

Khesari Lal Yadav has made one and only connection in the house which is Shehnaz Gill. Khesari seems to have some heartfelt conversation with Shehnaz. He said that he is not like the people in the house, he needs time to get settled. he added that he observing the contestants and after that, he will respond. Although in the last episode Khesari seems to have some heated argument with Sidharth Shukla. Nothing was shocking in the argument because it was not because of Khesari.

They were the hardcore efforts of Sidharth Shukla who keep the contestants in his touch and keep the camera on him. Khesari Lal Yadav is a big politician in the house who is surviving because of his vote bank only. Khesari Lal Yadav has much better popularity than Mahira Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, Arhaan Khan, and others. But because of the unimpactful game, he might have to face elimination this weekend.

