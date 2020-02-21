Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz recently confirmed that he will feature in Bohemia's upcoming album. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen alongside Asim Riaz in a song, which will be shot in Australia next month.

Bigg Boss 13: India’s biggest reality show of 2019, Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the buzz around its contestants is certainly not. In the past 4 months, if there is one contestant who emerged as the true underdog and rose to immense fame and popularity with his impressive personality, was Asim Riaz. Even though the model couldn’t win the trophy, he certainly won hearts. One of the celebrities who was rooting for Asim Riaz’s win was Punjabi singer and rapper Bohemia.

Bohemia was so impressed with Asim Riaz’s stint in the show that he has now offered the latter a chance to feature in a track in his upcoming album. Not just this, latest reports suggest that Asim Riaz will be seen alongside Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez in the track.

Asim Riaz confirmed his collaboration with Bohemia recently on a live chat with BBC Asian Network’s DJ Noreen Khan and said consider it done. The Bigg Boss 13 star also revealed that the song is likely to be shot on Australia next month. This is surely an exciting piece of information for Asim Riaz fans as it is no secret that Asim himself raps really good and is a huge fan of Bohemia.

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that Asim Riaz might star in Student Of The Year 3 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. However, Karan Johar rubbished the rumours in his latest tweet and called them baseless.

