Bigg Boss 13: Jay Bhanushali has indirectly taunted Paras Chhabra again in his latest tweet. All praises for Salman Khan, Jay Bhanushali said that everyone should learn from him how to help the needy.

The cold war between television actors Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra does not seem to stop anytime soon. After their heated argument on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the duo have found themselves on two warring ends and leave no stone unturned to take potshots at each other. In his recent tweet, Jay has indirectly taunted Paras for filming his charitable act and sharing the video on social media. He did not just stop there but also asked everyone to lead by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s example.

Reacting to a news piece about Salman Khan helping daily wage earners in the industry, Jay Bhanushali said that the actor is doing an excellent work and everyone should learn from him. He expressed donate food and click its pictures but do not reveal the identity of the person receiving help. They should not feel embarrassed to see themselves on social media.

Earlier, Jay Bhanushali had indirectly taunted Paras Chhabra for garnering publicity by filming his charitable act on social media. Paras Chhabra reacted to the allegations in a recent interview with a news portal and replied that why would he or Mahira Sharma need to show off and what would they gain out of it. He doesn’t need this kind of publicity.

Also Read: Vighnaharta Ganesh actor Akanksha Puri reveals the reason behind the glow on her face during lockdown

Excellent work by @BeingSalmanKhan &everyone should follow by donating food and clicking pictures with the food donating and not with the needy person receiving..identity of the person should be kept in secret so that no one should feel embarrassed to see themself on social media https://t.co/GhfZioS37U — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 11, 2020

Also Read: Chahatt Khanna spills the beans on Quarantine Love with Mika Singh, says many people have unfollowed her thinking she is dating the singer

Paras Chhabra added that he and Mahira have been on TV since last 7 months, first Bigg Boss 13 and then Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They are still seen because of Bigg Boss 13 re-run. Why would they risk their life amid coronavirus scare just to show off.

Also Read: After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma to be a part of Nach Baliye 10?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App