Bigg Boss 13: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back on television screens with the new season of Bigg Boss. The show premieres tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 13: Finally the countdown has begun for the most-awaited controversial show of the year –Bigg Boss. Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to create a buzz with the thirteenth season of the most popular show which will premiere tonight. Finally, the wait of the eagerly waiting fans will get over tonight when Salman Khan will be back on Television after months with a pack of entertaining contestants of the season.

With a couple of new things, new house, new contestants and new theme, it is predicted that the thirteenth season of the show will be quite entertaining than the previous seasons. Not only this, but the location of the Bigg Boss house has also changed as the house is now built at the Film City in Mumbai instead of Lonavala.

Many photos of Madhuri Dixit visiting the house with Salman Khan has also gone viral on the Internet. Though Bigg Boss is among the top-rated shows, the makers have also taken care of the environment as the art director of the show Omung Kumar revealed that they planned to go eco-friendly with the sets. Though it cost high, but as a replacement of plastic, they have used fibre and POP which is quite long-lasting.

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM! Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

Fluffy de rahe hain #BiggBoss 13 ke ghar ka exclusive tour, and we all want to know more! ❤#BiggBoss13 ka ghar hoga #lit, 29th Sept se 9 baje aur Mon-Fri raat 10.30 baje!#SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/sGYmA6PLPc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2019

Date, Time and Where to watch the premiere

The first episode of the show will premiere on September 29, today at 9 pm including the episodes of the weekend. Meanwhile, the weekday episodes will be telecasted on 10: 30 on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 13 live streaming

To those who don’t have time to watch the episode on Television can view it on Voot app just after the episode gets ended on Television screens. Moreover, many episodes which are not supposed to get aired also gets uploaded on the app.

Talking about the TRP graphs, the last two seasons of Bigg Boss could not perform well in terms of TRP, so the makers decided not to include commoners this time, so the show will all be around celebrities. Moreover, there is also a twist around the finale as mentioned by Salman Khan in the promos. Salman Khan has also revealed that this season will be among the most unpredictable as Bigg Boss has already introduced his first task. Reports reveal that Ameesha Patel will remain in the house for a week in the secret room as the malkin of the house.

Talking about the list of contestants that include–Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Diljit Kaur, Ashwini Kaul, Wajid Khan, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma and Aarti Singh.

