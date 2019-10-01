Bigg Boss seaosn 13 contestant Koena Mittra said that she is the most difficult person and takes time to adjust with starangers. She also said that it is the biggests struggle for her to adjust with starngers.

Bigg Boss is all set with its new season 13 in which there are only celebrities in the house. Season 13 of BB house also have the bong beauty Koena Mitra, who is famous for her song Saki Saki. Before entering the house, Koena opened up about the struggles she faces with strangers.

Koena was aksed that how would she be able to survive with strangers, to this, she replied that it is the biggest struggle for her, to stay with people she doesn’t even know. She further added that tasks and household work are not a problem for her. She said it is going to be a challenge adjusting with strangers in the house.

Mitra has been living in Mumbai alone, for the last 15 years and said that her family lives in Kolkata. She said, that she watches the show at her home and is not used to take orders from other people and Bigg Boss experience is going to be a new phase in her life.

Koena said that she has never planned anything in her life and is very spontaneous when it comes to planning something, she has this ideology of not planning anything. She took up the Bigg Boss chance just for the sake of experience and not for the restart in her career and if anything comes up after the show, she is always ready for unplanned things.

Koena Mitra started her carreer with modelling when she was a teenager and was in school. She has also been a part of several advertisements. She did a number of item numbers and became overnight fame with her hit song O Saki Saki from the film Musafir. She wasa also a part of the film Apna Sapna Money Money and made her special appearance in the film Heyy Babyy.

Now, Koena is back in the fame with the show Bigg Boss and her fans are super excited to see her. The actress also said that she is looking for adventure in the house.

