Bigg Boss 13: After creating hype for their physical and verbal fights, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are now in talking terms as they realised their mistake, and now taking a step head exchanges positive vibes.

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh always garnered attention for their sweet and bitter relationship, in every reality show they were seen getting into a physical and verbal spat. In an interview given to a web portal, Madhurima talked about her relationship with Aditya and said, it’s obvious they both are in love with each other, try to always be real and honest, so after coming out from the BB house, they are in talking terms and exchange pleasantries and calmer things now.

Tuli further added, After looking BB journey, they got to realize their mistake and so, they decided to be cool for each other. Talking about their BB journey, the duo was caught everyone’s gaze for their fights, as they leave no chance to degrade each other, by the end of the BB season, Tuli got violent and had hit Aditya with a frying pan, the incident stormed various controversy, which made BB makers evict her. Earlier in Nach Baliye show, they were called as Kabir Singh Jodi.

On the professional front, Madhurima Tuli is getting various proposals, but currently, she will feature in romantic drama thriller, tilte Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Recently Tuli shared a post which clearly defines their love for each other and captioned the photo: our differences shouldn’t stop us.

Check the post:

Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli frying pan video:

