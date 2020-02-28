Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma recently reacted on getting blamed for Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's breakup. Read the entire interview below–

Bigg Boss 13: After Bigg Boss 13, though Mahira Sharma didn’t win the show, she is among those contestants who are still making headlines after the show. Whether it is Dadasaheb Phalke Award controversy or her bond with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma has always emerged among the lead faces. Further, her friendships goals with Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss, also made her grab the limelight.

Recently, while giving an interview, Mahira Sharma reacted to labels and accusations for being the reason behind Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup. She revealed that if she was the real reason behind their breakup at present she might have been dating Paras Chhabra. Not just this, she added saying that her mother never stopped her for her bond with Paras, she was only worried about what was is getting portrayed outside.

She also added that she is the wrong person to get blamed for their separation and Paras Chhabra will always be her great friend.

Not just this, Mahira Sharma also revealed about her bond with Shehnaaz Gill and said that she always wanted to get friendly with Shehnaaz but the latter never considered her as her friend. Moreover, Mahira Sharma has also taken up various new projects after Bigg Boss 13 and often snapped with Paras Chhabra in live chats.

