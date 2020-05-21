Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has opened up about allegations of trying to buy Shehnaaz Gill's fan pages. She has further accused Shehnaaz Gill's fans for trolling her on purpose.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the controversies are certainly not. The latest controversy surrounds none other than friends turn foes Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. By the looks of it, it seems like the matter is not going to end anytime soon. It all started when a Twitter page named The Khabri accused Mahira of buying Shehnaaz Gill’s fanpages. As a response to which, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans too jumped the gun and started trolling Mahira. Even after Mahira’s spokesperson issued a clarification, the trolling did not stop.

Now, the lady in question, i.e Mahira Sharma has herself ended her silence over the entire matter in an interview with a news portal. Threatening to approach the cyber crime cell, Mahira Sharma said that she does not want fans to fight amongst themselves but Shehnaaz’s fans have been trolling her ever since Bigg Boss 13 has ended. These are only fake fans because the real ones don’t do such a thing. The trolls have now targeting her family and it is traumatising for her mother and and her to read such comments every morning.

She added that other Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai have also experienced the same thing. She had a fight with Asim but they never crossed the line. When asked about the accusations of buying Shehnaaz’s fan pages, Mahira said that they have no proof to substantiate their claim. This fake news is being circulated to malign her. She is being trolled and it is all being done on purpose.

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma will be seen in an upcoming Punjabi film alongside Paras Chhabra.

