Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma has landed herself in a huge controversy after claiming to win a Dadasaheb Phalke award. After the actress issued an official statement, the award organisers have now issued another statement with proof to claim that her certificate is fake.

Bigg Boss 13: The controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. After Mahira issued a statement on her Instagram account a few hours back, the organisers of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival have once again called her out not for issuing a formal apology. In another statement, DPIFF team have attached proofs to differentiate between a real and fake certificate.

With this, the organisers said that Mahira received a fake certificate from a 3rd party PR agency and not directly from them. The concerned party has been printing fake certificates from the past two years and thus causing damage to their reputation and brand image. The team reinstated that they are still waiting for a formal apology from Mahira Sharma.

In her defence, Mahira Sharma had earlier pointed out that she was informed of winning the concerned award from a third party PR agency and was told that she could not be felicitated with the award on stage because of hue and rush on stage. There has been a huge miscommunication and would like to extend her support to get a clean chit on the matter. Mahira further added that she had an amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13 and doesn’t need any PR gimmick of these sorts.

Mahira Sharma’s Dadasaheb Phalke award controversy has left the social media divided. While her fans are supporting her, many social media users have slammed her for faking an award. Tv actor Divya Agarwal also recently slammed Mahira Sharma for forging the award.

