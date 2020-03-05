Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma has featured in a Tik Tok video on the song Goa Beach with its original singer Tony Kakkar. Before Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga have also made Tik Tok videos on the same song.

After Bigg Boss 13 wrap up, it seems like the popular female contestants of the reality show are all hooked to Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s new song Goa Beach. Following the trend started by Shehnaaz Gill followed by Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma has now featured in Tik Tok video with the man himself, i.e Tony Kakkar as they romance on the track Goa Beach.

Apart from the catchy beats, it is their sizzling chemistry that is stealing all the attention on social media. Mahira Sharma has also treated her fans with a couple of photos with Tony Kakkar in which the duo can be seen looking deep into each other’s eyes.

In the photos, while Mahira Sharma can be seen dressed with a blue off-shoulder dress styled with blue hoop earrings and heels, Tony Kakkar can be seen looking dapper in a printed t-shirt, ripped denims and sneakers. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Mahira wrote in the caption kya baat kya baat sahi hai. To which, Tony Kakkar responded, “Aap sabse sahi ho par’. Looking at their latest photos and Tik Tok video, it seems like Mahira and Tony Kakkar are gearing up for an upcoming collaboration.

Before that happens, Bigg Boss 13’s much-loved couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, also lovingly called Pahira by their fans, will feature in a music video called Baarish. Sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza, the song will be out soon.

