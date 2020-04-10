Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother has reacted to her daughter and Paras Chhabra's viral wedding card. In an interview, Mahira Sharma's mother has clarified that the wedding card, which is now going viral on the Internet, is fan made.

Bigg Boss 13: The 13th season of Bigg Boss witnessed one of the strongest bonds in the house between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. What started with a simple friendship, turned out to be one of the strongest connections towards the end of the show. Even after the show’s wrap, Paras and Mahira continue to be best friends. While Paras has confessed his love for Mahira, the latter maintains that they are just friends. Their fans, who lovingly call the couple Pahira, want to see them together and leave no stone unturned to express their feelings to the couple.

Recently, a viral wedding card with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma got viral on the Internet. The card just had Paras and Mahira’s name on it and did not spill out any other details. Looking at the images of the viral wedding card, fans assumed that Paras and Mahira might be tying the knot soon and shared their excitement over the same.

Reacting to viral wedding card, Mahira Sharma’s mother has now told a news portal that Paras and her daughter are just friends. Mahira is too young and has a long journey ahead of her so there is not even a question of marriage. They share a very strong friendship and friendships rank above any other bond since they are the purest form of relationships.

When quipped further about her reaction on the wedding card, she said that if there is something to announce then why would they hide it. Marriage is not something that can be hidden. It is no crime. When it would happen, they would tell everyone. She also revealed that this particular wedding card is fan made because their bond is loved by the fans.

