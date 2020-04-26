Bigg Boss 13: After Bigg Boss 13's wrap, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla have not been in touch with each other. The duo became close friends in Bigg Boss 13 after a rough start.

Bigg Boss 13 marked a journey of several highs and lows, especially in the relationships of the contestants. One of the most dramatic shifts in loyalties was seen after Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma decided to let the bygones be bygones and became best friends. Their friendship not only grabbed eyeballs but also disturbed many Bigg Boss 13 contestants, especially Shehnaaz Gill.

While one would expect that Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma would still be close friends after the show’s wrap, it is not the case. In a recent interview with a news portal, Mahira has revealed that she is not in touch with Sidharth. When asked the reason behind the same, she said that she is not a person who likes to initiate a conversation first. She does not call or message anyone first. The actress, however, added that she would love to meet Sidharth Shukla after the lockdown ends.

Recently, reports were also rife that a cold war is brewing between Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra over Shehnaaz Gill. However, in a recent interview with another news portal, Paras rubbished the speculation and said he had a word with Sidharth a couple of days back and there is no cold war. He is sensible enough. Moreover, Paras doesn’t understand where such speculations come from.

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently featured in a music video titled Baarish. They have also signed a Punjabi movie together and will start shooting for the same after lockdown.

