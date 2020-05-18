Mahira Sharma has found herself in a controversy after The Khabri's allegations that the former has tried to buy Shehnaaz Gill's fanpages.

The catfight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. What started with fights over Paras Chhabra’s attention, caught fire after Shehnaaz advised Sidharth Shukla to not talk to Paras and Mahira. The duo then went ahead to have a showdown in front of Salman Khan on who is more jealous amongst the two. This is not it. After the show’s end, while Mahira and Paras featured in a music video titled Baarish, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga.

Amid the cold war between these two ladies, The Khabri has alleged Mahira Sharma recently tried to buy Shehnaaz Gill’s fanpage. In response, Mahira Sharma’s spokesperson said in an interview with a news portal this is totally fake news.There should be some sense of responsibility. One should verify the facts before posting any such news. However, it doesn’t end there.

To authenticate the said claims, The Khabri has now leaked screenshots of chats in which a man can be seen asking Shehnaaz’s fan clubs to sell their account. There are also some accounts that feature Mahira’s feature image but have content praising Shehnaaz, suggesting that the said account was earlier a Shehnaaz Gill fanpage. It is yet to be seen how Mahira Sharma responds to these claims.

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma has signed a Punjabi movie alongside Paras Chhabra. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in a music video titled Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill.

