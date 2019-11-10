Bigg Boss 13: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar saw show's host Salman Khan supporting Sidharth Shukla. He further scolded Mahira Sharma for targeting him time and again.

For those who have been ardent fans of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the news of show’s host and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan being biased towards a particular contestant is no news. Time and again, season after season, the audience can figure out who is on the good books of the superstar and who is not. Ever since Season 13 has begun, not just the fans but also ex-contestants have accused Salman Khan of favoring Shehnaaz Gill.

However, tables turned when Salman Khan went all out to support Sidharth Shukla and accused the whole house of ganging up against him. He particularly scolded Mahira Sharma for targeting Sidharth and picking unnecessary fights with him. When Mahira broke down and started crying, he went forward and called her a nautanki (drama queen).

Soon after the episode got aired, Twitter stood divided on Salman Khan’s behaviour. While ex Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan expressed that she feels like she is watching some other show altogether, fans started trending hashtags like #BiasedBB, #BiasedHostSalmanKhan and #BiasedHostSalman. A user on social media has stated that what Salman did to Mahira on Weekend Ka Vaar is disgusting and no short of bulling. The fact that he will get away with it is disgusting. Another user has said that while Mahira may not be completely right but she doesn’t deserve the bashing every weekend.

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

#BiggBoss13 and sadly #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan is trying to justify aggression and violence!! I had no hope from the makes, but #SalmanKhan you too!! Sad very sad or should I say, Wow that’s so cool. #BB13 #BiggBoss #ColorsTV — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 9, 2019

Every person who has sense could see the blatant biasness of the makers and the host today. Ridiculous. No doubt Salman Khan likes Shukla because he is also a bully. He bullied Mahira on national television today and will get away with it. That's disgusting.#biasedhostsalmankhan https://t.co/AxQrPkWjGi — Niyati Patil (@efficaciousniu) November 9, 2019

I think it's better Salman himself comes as a wildcard contestant! Rather than supporting Shukla on weekends he could support him every day by being part of the house!#biasedhostsalmankhan@BeingSalmanKhan — The Beast😈 💥🌹 (@AkhadeKrushna) November 9, 2019

Salman finds Mahira's genuine crying fr the first time, nautanki 1 month se Sana jo kar rahi hai, woh kya hai? Oscar worthy performance?? Yuck on biased Sallu#biasedhostsalmankhan — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 9, 2019

Salman in Shehnaz n Dey's issue: how dare u give dhakka to a GIRL😡

Salman in Mahira n Thukla's issue: how dare u go near to a person who is aggressive. Hypocricy bhi suicide kar liya iss ghatiya host ki blind favoritism dekh ke#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiasedHostSalmanKhan — Stormy (@Stormy27360075) November 9, 2019

Mahira may not be cent percent right. But she definitely doesn’t deserved to be targeted and humiliated like this on every weekend.#IStandByMahira #biasedhostsalmankhan — Vinci (@vinci1203) November 9, 2019

Salman is going on n on rudely taunting to a 22 yrs old poor Mahira! While giving clean chit to 40 yrs old MCP bhaalu Shukla #biggboss13 #bb13#biasedhostsalmankhan — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 9, 2019

Miffed by Salman Khan’s comments, Mahira Sharma could be later seen saying to Paras Chhabra that she will not say anything to Sidharth Shukla anymore since no matter what he does because it appears as if she is targeting him.

