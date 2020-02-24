Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Mahira Sharma has been slammed by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award organisers for claiming to win the title of being most fashionable contestant of Bigg Boss 13. The organisers have demanded an apology from Mahira Sharma within next 48 hours.

Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the controversies surrounding its popular contestants is certainly not. The latest controversy surrounds none other Mahira Sharma, who seems to have dug a grave for own herself by claiming to win the title of being most fashionable contestant of Bigg Boss 13 at the recently-held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award.

Mahira Sharma shared the good news with her fans and followers on her Instagram stories and soon spread like a wildfire in not just fan pages but also several media portals. In a shocking turn of events, the organisers of the award ceremony have now issued a statement shutting down her claim.

The organisers have mentioned in their statement that irreversible damage has been caused to their brand image and reputation by Mahira’s immoral and distaste attempt to garner publicity. While Mahira attended the award ceremony, no such award was given out to her.

As a result of the mishap, an official notice has been sent out to Mahira and her team to take down all such misleading PR activities and also demanded a written apology within 48 hours. If she fails to do so, the organisers might even opt for legal remedy. With this, all eyes are now on Mahira and her further course of action. On the work front, Mahira was recently seen in a song titled Aida Hi Sohni. She is yet to announce her next project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App