Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra shared one of the strongest bonds in Bigg Boss 13. Even though the duo maintained that they are just good friends, their loyalty towards each other warmed the hearts of fans, who lovingly called them Pahira. While the show might be over, their friendship is certainly not. In a recent interview with a news portal, Mahira Sharma was asked to answer some fan questions that were posed to her. Amidst this, a social media user tried to troll the actress by asking her where is her Pappu Paras?

Miffed by the remark, Mahira Sharma decided to shut down the troll but in a dignified way. She responded that if he/she values friendship and loyalty with tags like Pappu, Pooch or Shadow, then it is wrong. If she was loyal to Paras Chhabra then Shehnaaz Gill was loyal to Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz was loyal to Himanshi Khurana and Rashmi Desai was loyal to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rather, It would be better to call it friendship. She further added that only those value friendship who have had such bond of friendship or earned it.

Clearly, Mahira Sharma is not amongst the ones who lets haters get to her. When asked about being regarded as one of the reason behind Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup, Mahira said that if she was the reason behind their breakup, then she would have been Paras’s girlfriend. On the contrary, she was very clear that he is with someone else and she respects her feelings.

On the work front, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will be seen in an upcoming song titled Baarish, which will be out soon.

