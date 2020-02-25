Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri has reportedly found a new love interest after her breakup with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Paras Chhabra, on the other hand, is on the lookout to find a prospective bride for himself on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship has hit the rock bottom after Bigg Boss 13. After Akanksha expressed his displeasure on Paras’s statements on their relationship and his closeness with Mahira Sharma, Paras has officially called it quits with her. Off to a fresh start, while Paras is looking for a life partner in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, latest reports suggest that a special someone has also entered Akanksha’s life.

The report shared by a news portal suggests that the diamond ring sported by Akanksha in her latest Instagram story might actually be a promising ring gifted by a new man in her life. If all goes well and the speculations turn out to be true, Akanksha might be seen making an official announcement about the same soon.

In a recent interview with another daily, Paras Chhabra also revealed that while he has blocked Akanksha Puri’s number, he has added Mahira Sharma’s number in speed dial. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also been surprising their die-hard fans with their throwback videos, live-streaming together and meeting each other after the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2020 preview: Preeta hides again, Karan and Rishabh talk about her presence in the video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Dadasaheb Phalke award organisers respond to Mahira Sharma’s statement with proof, call her certificate fake

On breaking up from Akanksha, Paras also said her chapter is over. He has seen several videos in which she has said a lot of untrue things about their relationship. If she was really heartbroken then she would not have given the interviews with full face of makeup and a bright smile.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Komolika to kidnap Anurag, Prerna’s newborn baby

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App