Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: Finally, the daily dose of entertainment with drama will come to end tonight as the high TRP rated show will host its grand finale. From arguments, ugly fights, friendships to love triangles, this show has been a complete source of entertainment since its beginning. Moreover, the controversies arisen by the contestants also brought the show on lead.
Now that, just a few hours are left for the show to get concluded, last-minute eliminations are something which is making headlines. Though, there is no official confirmation, one of the fan pages recently revealed that after Paras Chhabra’s quit, Arti Singh is the next contestant to get eliminated from the show leaving behind four finalists Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill.
Talking about the grand finale, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be seen performing a sensuous number. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth will also perform on a romantic song. Not just this Himanshi Khurrana will also join the contestants inside the house for her dance performance with Asim Riaz. Further, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen doing Gidha.
Arti has had a whirlwind of a Bigg Boss journey with a zillions ups and downs! From initially being labeled as confused and underconfident to eventually being called the underdog of the house and one of the most dignified contestants by none other than host Salman Khan, Arti has really proved to us all that her journey has been quite an amazingly eventful one! #Unfiltered we can say, as she has truly showcased her real & genuiene self throughout! It has been overwhelming and a proud feeling to watch her make it to the finale of the show, and now we all need to collectively ensure that we need to save her, and that votes are the only thing that will count! So #ArtiKiArmy take out your phones, tablets, laptops and vote for Arti as much as possible! . To vote log on to voot.com or myjioapp. Voting lines are open till tonite 11:30pm(IST). . . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh #Unfiltered #Journey #Independent #UnfilteredArtiSingh #RealAndBeautiful #AlwaysReal
Arti's 'Abu' and her biggest inspiration Krushna is talking about his sister's amazing journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house! As it comes to a close, Krushna is very thankful to you all for supporting & loving Arti throughout, and now since we just have a few hours to go, along with him lets go all out and vote for her as much as possible! So take out your phones, tablets and laptops to vote for our girl one last time! . . . To vote log on to voot.com or myjioapp. Voting lines are open till tonite 11:30pm(IST). . . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @voot @endemol_shine @krushna30 @kashmera1 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh #Unfiltered #Journey #Independent #UnfilteredArtiSingh #RealAndBeautiful #AlwaysReal
Talking about Arti Singh’s journey, though, she has played on the front but she has always stood up and raised her opinions in the game. From performing well to playing the game, Arti Singh has proved that Bigg Boss game can be played independently as well with grace.
Bhoot Returns – And here’s Arti with a bang.! Where she is playing her 120 year old self inside the house.! 👻 . Outfit Credits: Styled by #teamhemu @n_e_h_a_a_j_a_i_n Outfit by @guneeta_ghai_haute_couture Jewellery by @ascend.rohank . . . . #ArtiKiArmy #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @beingsalmankhan @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh
When you choose to take the unchartered path, there are bound to be unforeseen mistakes, hurdles, and setbacks. There is no excuse for being underconfident, however, there is always a story for why someone is how they are. So be kind and be supportive for everyone is fighting a hard battle you aren’t aware of. Thank you @krushna30, @iamksgofficial, @kashmera1, @imrashamidesai @realsidharthshukla for giving Arti the much-needed confidence to survive in the game. Thank you @beingsalmankhan for showing her what she is capable of and #ArtiKiArmy for all the love you have showered on her throughout the game. There are many who will pull you down only a few who will lift you up… thank you, everyone. . Credits: Styled by #teamhemu @afsana_105 @triptii_singhh @n_e_h_a_a_j_a_i_n Outfit- @labelkaleido Earring- @rimayu07 . . . #BB13 @BiggBoss13 @colorstv @voot @endemol_shine #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh #KaranSinghGrover #KrushnaAbhishek #RashmiDesai #Sidharthshukla