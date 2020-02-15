Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: After Paras Chhabra quitting the show taking Rs 10 lakh home, as per the reports, Arti Singh has also be eliminated leaving behind Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale update: Finally, the daily dose of entertainment with drama will come to end tonight as the high TRP rated show will host its grand finale. From arguments, ugly fights, friendships to love triangles, this show has been a complete source of entertainment since its beginning. Moreover, the controversies arisen by the contestants also brought the show on lead.

Now that, just a few hours are left for the show to get concluded, last-minute eliminations are something which is making headlines. Though, there is no official confirmation, one of the fan pages recently revealed that after Paras Chhabra’s quit, Arti Singh is the next contestant to get eliminated from the show leaving behind four finalists Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Talking about the grand finale, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be seen performing a sensuous number. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth will also perform on a romantic song. Not just this Himanshi Khurrana will also join the contestants inside the house for her dance performance with Asim Riaz. Further, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen doing Gidha.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra gear up for their Swayamvar, watch

Talking about Arti Singh’s journey, though, she has played on the front but she has always stood up and raised her opinions in the game. From performing well to playing the game, Arti Singh has proved that Bigg Boss game can be played independently as well with grace.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale today: Paras Chhabra quits the show taking home Rs 10 lakh?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App