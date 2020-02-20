After Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, who is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has shared that he wants to meet his ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri and ask her move on. He has also shared that Mahira Sharma is his best friend and she wouldn't have allowed him to do a show like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge if they were dating.

As Paras Chhabra gears to find himself a prospective bride on Colors’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he has expressed his desire to meet his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and ask her to move on. In the limelight for his relationship status since past 4 months, the actor has now opened up about his future with Akanksha and link up rumours with Mahira Sharma in an interview with a news portal.

Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t see any future with Akanksha. People got to know her side of the story and not his, when he was inside the house. If she really loved him, she wouldn’t have leaked their personal details and what she has done for him out in the media. All because of this, Salman Khan scolded him. Henceforth, it is very clear that they do not have a future together but he would like to meet her and tell to move on.

When quipped about his linkup rumours with Mahira Sharma, Paras said that if they both were dating, the latter wouldn’t have allowed him to do a show like Mujhse Shaadi kaorge. They are best friends and got emotionally attached during Bigg Boss. They stood by each other, were loyal for each other and that’s what the viewers liked. Paras also shared that Mahira is very happy with his decision to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also lovingly call them PaHira.

Furthermore, Paras also revealed the qualities that he is looking for in his life partner. The actor shared that he wants his partner to be understanding and share a certain compatibility with him. Talking about Akanksha Puri, the actor has previously shared that she felt disrespected what all what Paras said about their relationship during his stay in BB house. Maintaining a stoic silence over the matter, Akanksha has how diverted her attention towards fitness and work.

