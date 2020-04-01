Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has finally made the payment of his Bigg Boss stylists and designers after keeping them wait for long. Read here—

Bigg Boss 13: Soon after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge got over, Paras Chhabra was accused by his designers and stylists for not making payments for their services of providing him with clothes and accessories during Bigg Boss 13. Reports revealed when Paras Chhabra was locked inside the house, his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri used to clear all his payments. But soon after Paras Chhabra came out he denied paying any money to his stylists and called it false allegations.

Paras Chhabra issued a statement saying that it was a barter deal and he is not supposed to pay them any money. After making them wait for long finally, Paras Chhabra has finally paid back all his dues to his designers as per the reports. Now, this is quite nice as everything ended on a sweet note and now both the parties are satisfied.

Reports revealed that Paras Chhabra has paid then Rs 44000 whereas they demanded Rs 75000. Further, Paras Chhabra’s stylist has also confirmed the news saying that yes Paras Chhabra has paid the payment and the entire matter is now closed.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra has recently come out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after choosing Aanchal Khurana as his best suitor. Further, Shehnaaz Gill chose no one as she didn’t want to raise false hopes among her suitors as she already feels for someone else. Not just this, recently, Paras Chhabra also revealed that Shehnaaz Gill spoilt the concept of the whole show just because of her feelings for Sidharth Shukla.

