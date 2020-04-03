Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra is at his top form to entertain his and Pahira fans. The actor has shared a latest Tik Tok video on his Instagram channel in which he is talking about long distance relationships.

After staying under a lockdown for 4 months in Bigg Boss 13 followed by a month in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra is finding the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Indian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 a little tough. Most of all, Paras Chhabra is missing his close friend Mahira Sharma. Although he has not directly said anything about it, his latest posts suggest the same. Recently, the actor shared a Tik Tok post on long distance relationship on his Instagram account. While he passionately looks into the camera and lip syncs a romantic dialogue, Paras has tagged #Pahira in the caption.

During their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras and Mahira had developed one of the strongest bonds. From supporting each other through thick and thin to their crazy antics together, the bonding of the duo was so loved by the audiences that they ship them as Pahira. In the comment section of his latest post, Pahira fans can be expressing their love for the couple and asking Paras if the post is dedicated to Mahira Sharma.

This is not the first post that Paras has shared for Mahira Sharma. Ever since the lockdown has started, Paras has been sharing romantic Tik Tok videos on his Instagram, tagging her. Needless to say, love is certainly in the air for them.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently charmed everyone with their chemistry in the song Baarish. Reports are also rife that the duo have bagged a Punjabi film together and will start shooting for the same after the lockdown ends.

