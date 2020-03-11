Bigg Boss 13: The wait for Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s much-awaited song Baarish is finally over. In the news ever since the duo have come out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Baarish has managed to live up to fan expectations and is now social media by a storm. Released just a few hours back, Baarish has already garnered 3.2 million views and is trending on No. 4 on YouTube. A display of Mahira and Paras’s acting prowess and sizzling chemistry, the song is a soulful song that revolves around the concept that true love never dies.

In the music video, we see the couple, whom fans lovingly call Pahira, falling in love, getting married, longing for each other and separation. There are several moments in the song that strike a chord in your heart. Sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza, Baarish has been penned by Tony Kakkar and directed by Dhruwal Patel. While promoting the song, Mahira Sharma has requested her fans to make Baarish cross 100 million views.

Reacting to the song, social media users have reacted that Paras and Mahira’s chemistry is outstanding in the song Baarish. While the song and lyrics are emotional and heart-touching, it is the gravitas in their performance that stole the show. Several fans have also requested Bollywood filmmakers to cast Paras Chhabra in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 4.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra is currently seen in Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he is on the hunt to find himself a prospective girl. The contestants that are still in the running to win the show include Navdeesh Kaur, Sanjjanna Galrani, Heena Panchal and Ankita Shrivastava. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is yet to announce her next project.

