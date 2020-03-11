Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song Baarish has finally released. Sung by Sonu Kakkar, the song is trending on no. 4 and fans are going gaga over the song.

Bigg Boss 13: The wait for Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s much-awaited song Baarish is finally over. In the news ever since the duo have come out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Baarish has managed to live up to fan expectations and is now social media by a storm. Released just a few hours back, Baarish has already garnered 3.2 million views and is trending on No. 4 on YouTube. A display of Mahira and Paras’s acting prowess and sizzling chemistry, the song is a soulful song that revolves around the concept that true love never dies.

In the music video, we see the couple, whom fans lovingly call Pahira, falling in love, getting married, longing for each other and separation. There are several moments in the song that strike a chord in your heart. Sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza, Baarish has been penned by Tony Kakkar and directed by Dhruwal Patel. While promoting the song, Mahira Sharma has requested her fans to make Baarish cross 100 million views.

Reacting to the song, social media users have reacted that Paras and Mahira’s chemistry is outstanding in the song Baarish. While the song and lyrics are emotional and heart-touching, it is the gravitas in their performance that stole the show. Several fans have also requested Bollywood filmmakers to cast Paras Chhabra in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 4.

Also Read: Holi 2020: Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Rashami Desai wishes everyone a safe Happy Holi from Coronavirus

Also Read: Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Roselin Soniya Gomes to appear in Ekta Kapoor’s show?

On the work front, Paras Chhabra is currently seen in Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he is on the hunt to find himself a prospective girl. The contestants that are still in the running to win the show include Navdeesh Kaur, Sanjjanna Galrani, Heena Panchal and Ankita Shrivastava. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is yet to announce her next project.

True love never dies ..

Chemistry between #ParasChhabra n #MahiraSharma is highlight of this beautiful song #Baarish

Never knew Paras is such a fan actor…Mahira looks so pretty

Don’t miss #BaarishWithPaHira pic.twitter.com/KjztF8YnjH — Dr.Nupur( Positive Sidheart 😇❤️🤟) (@DrNupurrk) March 10, 2020

The most anticipated love song is out guys😭😭

Go and watch it guys.. The lyrics, the emotions, the story.. All put together makes your eyes welled up😭@paras_chhabra #ParasChhabra #Baarish #MahiraSharma

They are love❤❤ pic.twitter.com/60mnZbyhAS — Harmeen (@Harmeen1888) March 10, 2020

Never really tweeted for this lady ..but watching the song made me realize she's a thorough professional … incredible and beautiful #Baarish pic.twitter.com/O0gbnzNHwM — Simi Mukherjee (@MukherjeeSimi) March 10, 2020

JUST BEAUTIFUL

The chemistry between #ParasChhabra and @MahiraSharma_

Is just mesmerising Wat a voice @SonuKakkar

And amazing music by @TonyKakkar

Wow👌 Congrats to #Pahira for choosing the right project…. Just perfect#Baarish#BaarishWithPaHirahttps://t.co/L7QXdTNCeo — Bhavna S ❤️ (@designall123) March 10, 2020

Pure talent 🙏 outstanding performance 🔥 by #ParasChhabra in #Baarish. Wish to see him in Pyaar ka punchnaama type movie.@luv_ranjan please cast him if you ever if you ever decide to make pyaar ka punchnaama 3

He is made for such roles. — Soum Jaiswal (@soumjaiswal) March 10, 2020

I have seen #MahiraSharma acting & I know She is a brilliant actor but Paras acting was bang on. His reactions were emotionally honest and in the moment 🔥. He deserves appreciation. Also THIS SONG IS A HIT FOR SURE.#MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #Baarish pic.twitter.com/Elp498hwLf — ❤Mahira❤ (@Harshita_081) March 10, 2020

Doesn't matter whose fan u are!

U will definitely Like and Agree that #Baarish Featuring #ParasChabbra and #MahiraSharma is Far Far better than #MereAngneMai This Song will Touch Your Heart #Pahira😊😍 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 10, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana treat fans with heartwarming photos on Holi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App