Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, are currently entertaining their fans with hilarious TikTok videos amid coronavirus lockdown.

Bigg Boss 13 was no less than a blockbuster movie. There were fights, romances, friendships and a lot of drama. Amidst the roller coaster journey of more than 3 months, two contestants who developed a bond that was thick and thieves were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. No matter what came their way, Paras and Mahira remained inseparable and continue to be best friends even after the wrap of the show. Even though the duo cannot meet each other amid the lockdown, they have decided to keep their fans entertained with the medium of TikTok.

In a recent video shared by Paras Chhabra on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen Mahira Sharma as his bhabhi. However, there is nothing to worry for Pahira fans as the duo are just seen re-enacting a popular scene from hit television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

The video starts with Paras asking Mahira that she seems sad and in some tension. To which, Mahira responds yes Vibhuti jee, i have become set. To which Paras says with whom? He has been trying for so long but still no chance. When Mahira asks what is he saying, Paras clarifies that it is called being ‘upset’. The video is sure to leave you in splits.

Recently, Mahira Sharma charmed one and all with her dance moves on Akh Lad Jaave. Along with her fans, Paras Chhabra was also seen going gaga over her dance video in the comment section. Workwise, the duo have signed a Punjabi movie after Bigg Boss 13.

