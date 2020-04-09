Even months after Bigg Boss 13’s wrap, the controversies surrounding some of its popular contestants have not ended. The cold war that started between Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has now intensified after Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s recent charitable act. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently stepped out of their house to distribute food packages among the needy. They also filmed the entire process urging everyone to do their bit.

However, the decision to share a video of the charitable act on social media did not go down with not just some of the social media users but also Jay Bhanushali. Without naming and shaming, Jay Bhanushali tweeted that distributing food to the needy has become a PR stunt for ‘so called actors’. He further urged everyone that leave their homes at home before stepping out to do charity as people do not feel comfortable when the cameras are around.

Even though Jay did not take Paras and Mahira’s name, fans knew who he is talking about and took to Twitter to troll him. Jay Bhanushali’s wife and actor Mahhi Vij too jumped in to defend him.

Reacting to the entire fiasco, Mahira Sharma recently posted an Instagram story  in which she said that it is very easy to hold conversations within the confines of one’s house. Garner some publicity for yourself by lending a helping hand to the needy. If such kind of publicity fills someone’s stomach then do garner such publicity.

Mahira Sharma statement

