Bigg Boss 13: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have indirectly slammed Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for filming their charitable act on camera. The actor said that distributing food among the needy has become a PR stunt for many so called actors.

Even months after Bigg Boss 13’s wrap, the controversies surrounding some of its popular contestants have not ended. The cold war that started between Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has now intensified after Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s recent charitable act. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently stepped out of their house to distribute food packages among the needy. They also filmed the entire process urging everyone to do their bit.

However, the decision to share a video of the charitable act on social media did not go down with not just some of the social media users but also Jay Bhanushali. Without naming and shaming, Jay Bhanushali tweeted that distributing food to the needy has become a PR stunt for ‘so called actors’. He further urged everyone that leave their homes at home before stepping out to do charity as people do not feel comfortable when the cameras are around.

Even though Jay did not take Paras and Mahira’s name, fans knew who he is talking about and took to Twitter to troll him. Jay Bhanushali’s wife and actor Mahhi Vij too jumped in to defend him.

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Maine toh kisika bhi naam nahi liya lekin tweet machines udta teer apne pechwade mein le liye 😂😂😂 guys there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity..football ki language mein- players dont hit a own goal kisike bhook ka mazzak mat udao neki kar dariya mein dal — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us … — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother my child I wil abuse you I am no god.calling me R…d wt do u think I wil give u in return — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 8, 2020

I request trollers please meet me once the lockdown gets over.i will appreciate — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 8, 2020

Reacting to the entire fiasco, Mahira Sharma recently posted an Instagram story in which she said that it is very easy to hold conversations within the confines of one’s house. Garner some publicity for yourself by lending a helping hand to the needy. If such kind of publicity fills someone’s stomach then do garner such publicity.

