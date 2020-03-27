Paras Chhabra on marriage plans with Mahira Sharma: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has a fun response to questions about tying the knot with Mahira Sharma. Paras has said that if they are meant to be then they might end up tying the knot in next 21 days of lockdown.

It is often said that a great relationship starts off with a solid friendship. The same can be said about one of the most adored and loved couples of Bigg Boss 13- Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, whom fans lovingly call Pahira. As the duo continue to grab all the right attention with her sizzling chemistry, Paras recently responded to his marriage plans with Mahira and it will surely make you laugh out loud.

In a LIVE session when a fan asked Paras when he intends to marry Mahira, the actor responded that if it is meant to be then they might end up tying the knot in next 21 days of lockdown. He added that it will happen if it is meant to be. Did Paras Chhabra just dropped a hint about his relationship with Mahira Sharma? We can only wait for an official confirmation.

Even though Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have maintained that they are just good friends, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana recently made some shocking claims about their relationship. In an interview with a news daily, Aanchal revealed that Paras Chhabra has unfollowed her on Instagram and the reason behind it might be Mahira Sharma.

Aanchal Khurana said that Mahira Sharma might have disapproved Paras’s friendship with her. She feels that it is okay because people tend to get possessive in a relationship. Furthermore, Aanchal said that even though the duo have not come out in the open about their relationship, it is evident that they are more than friends.

