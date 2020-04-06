Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma may have not confirmed their relationship but a wedding card with their names is now going viral on social media. The wedding card has created a lot of excitement among the fans.

Bigg Boss 13: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the die-hard fans of Pahira, i.e Bigg Boss 13’s best friend duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, have got a reason to be super excited. After all, the news is so big that they are on cloud 9. As the country observes a 21-day lockdown, a wedding card has gone viral on social media with Paras and Mahira’s name on it. All the fan pages of Pahira are sharing the wedding card on their Instagram account expressing their excitement over the development.

Although the card does not give out any significant information, fans believe that Paras and Mahira are ready to take their friendship on another level after the lockdown is over. However, the credibility of the wedding card is highly doubtful since Paras and Mahira have not even confirmed their relationship or commented anything about the card, which is now taking social media by a storm.

Sharing the viral wedding card on their account, a fan commented that she is shocked to see the card but hashtag Pahira is forever now. It is a huge news for Pahira fans. She further added that Pahira is love.

Take a look at how Pahira fanclubs are reacting to the viral wedding card:

On the work front, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently seen in a music video titled Baarish. Sung by Sonu Kakkar, the song has crossed 17 million views. Recently, the duo also confirmed that they are all set to join hands for a Punjabi film.

