Bigg Boss 13: After Baarish, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been reportedly roped in for a Punjabi film. Having signed the contract, the duo are slated to start shooting for the project soon.

The 13th season of one of biggest reality shows in India-Bigg Boss was a blockbuster one. Be it in terms of TRP, duration or the popularity gained by its star contestants, the success of Bigg Boss 13 was truly unprecedented. During their 4 month long stay in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants not only won hearts with their impressive personalities but also their strong connections with each other. Amongst which, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma stood out because of their loyalty towards each other.

Having carved a space for themselves in the hearts of fans as Pahira, the duo continue to ride high on popularity and exciting offers. After impressing one and all with their adorable chemistry in the song Baarish, reports are rife that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to share the screen space in a movie.

A twitter handle called The Khabri, which kept the fans updated with Bigg Boss 13 insider news, has shared that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have roped in for a Punjabi film and are slated to start the shooting soon post the competition of national lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already.@paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka wait hai😛 Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 28, 2020

Even though Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have maintained that they are just good friends, the chemistry between them is undeniable. When Paras was recently asked if he would like to tie the knot with Mahira, he responded that if it is meant to be then it can also happen in the next few days of lockdown.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App