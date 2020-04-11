Bigg Boss 13: Actor Paras Chhabra has reacted to his viral wedding card with Mahira Sharma. The actor said that fans will not stop until they actually get married. He also responded to his rift with Jay Bhanushali.

Bigg Boss 13’s star contestant Paras Chhabra has ended his silence on his and Mahira Sharma’s viral wedding card, which is now taking Internet by a storm. In a recent interview with a news portal, Paras expressed his astonishment and said that the love coming their way is overwhelming. He said that looking at constant efforts put in by their fans, it seems like they will not stop until him and Mahira actually tie the knot. The actor also said that he wonders how someone could get a card at this time.

In the past couple of days, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also been in the controversies for sharing a video in they can be seen distributing essential necessities to the needy. The video especially irked Jay Bhanushali, who took a sly dig at Paras for garnering publicity through a charitable act.

Reacting to the entire controversy, Paras said that when they go out to buy essentials for themselves, they come across daily wage earners asking for essentials like aata too. Being a celebrity, they also share photos of brands and people buy it. Then, what is wrong with promoting the need to help needy people. He thought that by doing so, he can make things easier for them. They did what was in their capacity. It doesn’t bother him if someone interprets in some other sense and calls it show off. They are all sitting at home so why not help someone and spread positivity.

Furthermore, Paras said that people tell him that they have not named anyone. He has also not named anyone. The actor said that fans are smart enough to know for whom that message was directed for. He also saw their post and they had written things like ‘so called actor’. Paras concluded by saying that he can understand things too and it is pretty evident because that post came a day after their post.

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App