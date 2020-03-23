Bigg Boss 13: After Bigg Boss 13's wrap, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship is going strength to strength. Mahira Sharma recently met Paras Chhabra's mother and the duo posed for a selfie.

Bigg Boss 13: Even though Paras Chhabra’s mother entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a few minutes, she grabbed maximum eyeballs with her memorable dialogue, ‘Chattis aayengi chattis jayengi par teri wali to teri maa hi layegi’. The dialogue not only amused the housemates but was also referred several times in his next show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras’s mother made the statement in reference to his growing closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma, since Paras was then already in a relationship with Akanksha Puri.

While Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri have officially parted after the wrap of Bigg Boss 13, the former has deepened his friendship with Mahira Sharma. So much so that Paras recently made his mother meet Mahira and the duo seem to bond really well. In a picture that is going viral, Paras, his mother and Mahira can be seen posing for a happy selfie.

Interestingly, Paras Chhabra in one of the episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, had also revealed that Mahira Sharma is taking care of his mother in his absence. This also led the contestants of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to believe that Paras and Mahira might be more than friends. After the show’s wrap, Paras went to meet Mahira at her house and the duo treated their fans with some adorable photos.

On the work front, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently featured in a music video together titled Baarish. Sung by Sonu Kakkar, the song touched the hearts of several PaHira fans. In just a week, the video has managed to garner about 14 million views.

