Bigg Boss 13 is reality show that is known for its ever-changing equations and high voltage drama. One couple that garnered the maximum limelight this season was Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. Despite Paras being locked inside the house and Akanksha being outside the house for more than 4 months, their relationship went for a toss due to Paras and Akanksha’s controversial statements against each other and the former’s closeness with Mahira Sharma.
Their relationship went so down the hill that the couple has not only called it quits but Akanksha has also covered up the tattoo on her wrist with a new one. Instead of Paras’s name, her new tattoo features a bar code with a quote that says ‘Being Me’.
Reacting to Akanksha Puri’s tattoo cover-up, Paras Chhabra has told a news portal that it’s very good on her part. He wanted to get his tattoo covered too right after he stepped out of Bigg Boss 13 house but hasn’t been getting the time to do it. On being quipped if things are over between them, Paras responded that it happened long time back. He believes that if someone loves you, they would never say things like this.
Furthermore, Paras also expressed that she did all of this to get mileage. Some of his fans have also told him that the reason why couldn’t win BB 13 trophy was her. Thankfully, he did not return empty-handed and whatever happened, happened for good. Workwise, Paras Chhabra is currently seen in Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He will also be seen romancing Mahira Sharma in an upcoming music video.