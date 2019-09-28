Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to be back with a brand new season. From glamorous celebrity performances to the house tour, here's what you can expect from the premiere episode slated to air on Sunday at 9 pm.

The countdown has begun for a brand new season of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Like every year, the excitement is soaring high around the probable contestants, theme and other trivia related to the show. Going by the latest buzz on social media, the celebrities who have given their nod to be locked inside the house are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Diljit Kaur, Aarti Singh, Ashwini Kaul, Shehnaz Gill, Koena Mitra, Wajid Khan, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Avneshi Jain, Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga.

As the cat is finally out of the bag, there are a bunch of events we can expect from the premiere episode that will air tomorrow on Colors at 9 am.

1. Salman Khan – Along with his signature introduction and humorous one-liners, the superstar might also flaunt his ripped body that he had built for Dabangg 3. Teasing his fans for the premiere night, Salman’s stylist Ashley Rebello had earlier shared a shirtless photo of him looking over the house through the mirror.

2. Salman Khan’s performance with Madhuri Dixit: One of the most loved couples of the 90s. Salman and Madhuri will be seen reuniting for a special performance. The official handle of Bigg Boss has shared a promo on social media in which Salman can be seen giving a house tour to Madhuri. Post which, the duo start shaking a leg on their hit numbers.

3. Celebrity performances: With the celebrity contestants on board, we can certainly expect some glamorous performances like last year. Recent reports say that television’s favourite bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee has prepared a sensuous performance for the starry night.

4. Ameesha Patel: Ameesha Patel was also spotted at the launch event of Bigg Boss 13. While earlier speculations were rife that Ameesha might enter as a contestant, now the buzz is that Ameesha will act as the malkin of the house for a week and assign several tasks to the contestants from a secret room. She has also prepared a dance performance for the premiere episode.

5. Mystery around the finale: Ever since Bigg Boss 13 early promos, Salman Khan has hinted that the finale of the show will be held right after 4 weeks. As surprising it is for all of us, industry insiders are of the opinion that it is all a promotional tactic and the finale is actually scheduled for early January 2020. Henceforth, we can expect some clarification over the mystery around the finale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App