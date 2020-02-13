Bigg Boss 13 preview 13th February 2020: In today's episode, Mahira Sharma will be evicted. After hearing the news of her eviction, Mahira exclaimed that her dream couldn't be fulfilled. The contestants will also take a look at their journey so far, the first one being Arti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 preview 13th February 2020: Mahira Sharma’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is all set to come to an end in tonight’s episode. In a promo shared by Colors, we can see Vicky Kaushal, who entered the BB house to promote his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, give a unique task to the contestants with an elimination twist. The actor asks each contestant to pick a cloth of a certain number. He then asks them to arrange them accordingly. He then announces that one among the three contestants, i.e Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will leave the house in a few minutes.

Soon after the announcement, Arti is seen crying while saying thank you so much. Shehnaaz, who is seen holding Sidharth’s arm says Thank you Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Mahira exclaims that her dream couldn’t be fulfilled while hugging Paras Chhabra. We are sure that it would be really tough for Mahira to leave the house and part ways from her strongest connection in the house- Paras Chhabra.

Another promo shared by the Bigg Boss team shows Arti interacting with a live audience. She then stands on a pedestal from where she takes a look at her journey video. Her video includes her moments with Sidharth Shukla, several fights, owning the tag of being an independent player and much more.

In this last leg of the show, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be contestant that will take home the trophy and the prize money. The Top 6 contestants that are still in the running to win the show include Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

