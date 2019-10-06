Bigg Boss 13 promo: Hina Khan who was the winner of Bigg Boss season 11, made her special appearance in the show. Hina opened the supermarket for the Bigg Boss contestants which will leave them into tears.

Bigg Boss 13 promo: The high voltage drama has started in Bb house and ex-contestant or the winner of Bigg Boss 11 Hina Khan entered then show for adding some more Tadka in the show. Hina Khan looked glamorous in her yellow pull Ka dott dress and perfect makeup. But this beautiful lady was all set to bring out the tears of the contestants and was in full mood to charge the show.

Hina came with an interesting element, she brings good news for the BB housemates along with a twist. She opened the supermarket of BB house and it was a big treat for contestants but it will also lead them into tears as Bigg Boss added a heartbreaking twist in it. Contestants who were happy with the golden opportunity went into tears just after a minute.

Hina called all the contestants to choose one thing from the supermarket for their survival in the BB House or they had an opportunity to listen to the message of the family. The BB housemates were in huge confusion, some of them were filled with tears as it was very difficult for the contestants to make choice between food and family message.

Contestants like Aarti, Rashmi, Daljit were all in tears and were not able to make choice. Hina brings the message of Aarti’s brother Krishna and she cried after knowing that she needs to make a choice in between survival and emotions. Hina gave choice to Daljit to read the message of her friend Ankita Lokhande and asked her to chose one of them.

The Weekend Ka Var also brings an interesting game among the contestants by Salman Khan, they all were wearing 3 ballons on their head and other contestants got the opportunity to burst out on them and throw out the frustration about the particular person. The contestants grab the opportunity and they all were coming out with there inner thoughts about others.

