Bigg Boss 13 promo: Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss is among the top-rated reality shows which are counted amongst the favourite list of the fans. Starting from action, drama and thrill, the show is the complete package of entertainment which has been quenching the thirst of the fans from past many years. Reports reveal, that currently, the makers are gearing up for the thirteenth season of the highly-anticipated show, which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Recently, the reports reveal that Salman Khan has already shot for the first promo of the show alongside Kara Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti. In the promo, Salman Khan flirts with Surbhi Jyoti and he also brings a bouquet of flowers for Surbhi. Soon, Karan Wahi appears on the screens as Surbhi’s on-screen lover and snatches flowers from the hands of Surbhi.

As per the reports, all the three stars shot for the promo at Reliance Studios in Mumbai and a picture from the shoot has also been shared by the channel on Instagram. To those who don’t know, the much-awaited show will premiere on September 13 and this time the lavish house will be constructed in Mumbai rather than Lonavala.

Moreover, from a long time, the tentative list of the contestants who will take part in the show is also making a buzz on social media. Reportedly, Mahika Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aditya Narayan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Chunky Panday, Shivin Narang and Rajpal Yadav might appear in the recent season.

Moreover, reports also reveal that the current season might centre around a war theme. If these reports turn out to be true, the season will be very interesting as the audience will get a chance to witness alot of drama on the show.

