Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai has clocked 3 million followers on her Instagram account. The actress recently shared her celebration photos and thanked fans for accepting all sides of her in an emotional note.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is on cloud 9 after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. After her return, the television actress is flooded with exciting offers and a lot of love and appreciation from fans. To add to the celebrations, Rashami has clocked 3 million followers on her Instagram account and she is no mood to let it just pass.

Overwhelmed with the response, Rashami Desai shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen celebrating the feat. In the first set of photos, the actress can be seen posing with a box of cake, flowers and balloons. The second set of photos feature her posing with 3 Million balloon and the third one features her cutting a beautiful cake with her pet.

Along with the photos, Rashami Desai also penned an emotional note for her fans in which she thanked her fans for accepting her all sides, be it Tapasya, Shorvori or the real Rashami in Bigg Boss 13. She said that the person she is today is all because of their love. Her fans are her strength, her light and her family in true spirit. Furthermore, Rashami expressed that she is truly humbled and grateful for have a proud family of 3 million.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Komolika’s daughter Diya to reunite Anurag and Prerna

Also Read: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka promo: Surbhi Jyoti to play moon princess Laila, seeks revenge from Roshni and Aman

On the work front, Rashami Desai has reportedly bagged a role in Naagin 4 and will be seen replacing Jasmin Bhasin. The actress will essay the role of Nayantara and her entry sequence will be shown in Sunday episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein delayed but fans have a different demand

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App