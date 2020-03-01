Bigg Boss 13: Actress Rashami Desai is getting love from the best of both worlds as her closest friend Ankita Lokhande gives a warm welcome to her. Ankita shared their reunion picture on social media and wrote a heartfelt note for Desai.
The caption reads: Welcome back Rashmi, you made it as this journey was not easy, The worst situations couldn’t break her and that’s her power, she is blessed to have such a good person around her who to guide her in need. Rashami bought a good change in her as she is more vocal about her opinions, and that’s a good change indeed. Proud of her BB journey and for her Desai is the winner.
Currently, Desai and Lokhande fans couldn’t stop gushing over them, as the duo is giving major friendship goals. Talking about Rashami, after coming out from BB house, the diva has had been spotted partying with her friends and fam jam.
So I want to start with saying congratulations rashami for achieving This one big target I’m sure this journey wasn’t easy for you and to reach till here but u made it girl . I hv seen u in worst to worst situation rashami but no body could break u darling and that’s ur power ❤️u r blesses with good people around so whenever u get distracted ur people will definitely be there to guide u and tell u what’s right and wrong 🤗 and yes I met u almost after 6months rashu but I wanna tell I’m seeing a very different rashmi , u hv changed but for good darling.. u r more vocal than what u used to be before and it’s absolutely awesome for u and for me also to understand u more clearly 😛I’m super proud of ur journey rashami ❤️I’m always there to support u and I know u r also there for me .i. Now just enjoy ur journey ahead without any fear . U hv a great life ahead baby 🥰god bless u ladki love u and last but not the least u made us proud ✌️ for me u r the true winner mere dost 🌟 happy 10years anniversary of our friendship buddy ❤️enjoy to the fullest without worrying about others okie love ya and I hope u love this small video what we tried to create it for u 💓 @imrashamidesai Thanku Tanmay for capturing these memories ❤️ @tkhutal_official
Recently, she was spotted chilling out with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana. However her die heart fans want her to get mingle with Asim’s brother Umar, and started trending hashtags #UmRash, the diva called it her fans love.
