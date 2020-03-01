Bigg Boss 13: After coming out from BB house, Rashmi Desai's friends are not leaving her alone for a second, her closest friend Ankita Lokhande welcomes her back in the sweetest way, watch video

Bigg Boss 13: Actress Rashami Desai is getting love from the best of both worlds as her closest friend Ankita Lokhande gives a warm welcome to her. Ankita shared their reunion picture on social media and wrote a heartfelt note for Desai.

The caption reads: Welcome back Rashmi, you made it as this journey was not easy, The worst situations couldn’t break her and that’s her power, she is blessed to have such a good person around her who to guide her in need. Rashami bought a good change in her as she is more vocal about her opinions, and that’s a good change indeed. Proud of her BB journey and for her Desai is the winner.

Currently, Desai and Lokhande fans couldn’t stop gushing over them, as the duo is giving major friendship goals. Talking about Rashami, after coming out from BB house, the diva has had been spotted partying with her friends and fam jam.

Recently, she was spotted chilling out with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana. However her die heart fans want her to get mingle with Asim’s brother Umar, and started trending hashtags #UmRash, the diva called it her fans love.

Check the post:

